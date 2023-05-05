For many moms, facing the prospect of an empty house after 18 years can cause quite a bit of anxiety.
For New Iberia’s Christine Whitney Broussard, it was an opportunity to grow her business in a new, innovative direction.
Broussard has spent the past 15 years designing and selling items for her business, Whitney Broussard Designs. What started as making custom message boards and bulletin boards quickly changed once her two daughters, Anna and Ellie, were headed to LSU last year.
“When I started I was doing message boards and bulletin boards,” Broussard said. “That kind of changed once they moved into the dorm and I had the thought to do something different.”
Seeing a need for cost-effective home décor for her daughter’s dorm rooms, Broussard quickly went to work learning everything about dorm design, from the measurements of the furniture to how to make items at a great price.
“I was really interested in moving them into the dorms and I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I became really invested in learning everything about the dorms: the measurements, the designs and how we wanted to decorate them. I wanted to do it efficiently because we only had one day to move them in. Once we moved them in I had other parents asking for help with design ideas or measurements.”
With a new business idea in her head, Broussard quickly set out to create designs that would be cost effective and maximize the time that student’s spend in the dorms.
“All girls want their dorm room to be cute and customized, so I kind of just started doing it for fun and it grew from there. The main point is to keep the items at a good price point because the whole dorm situation is so expensive and as soon as you move them in, you’re moving them back out again. It goes by so quickly. I wanted to create nice items at a really good price point.”
For Broussard, the new business allows her to express her creativity in two ways. Combining colors and patterns is just half of the business, knowing what goes where and how it all fits together is the other.
Her idea was so intriguing that it caught the eye of another of New Iberia’s top entrepreneurs, Emily Trahan of Emily Katherine Boutique.
“Emily and I talked about it one day when I went in to shop and they asked if I would be interested in setting up some things in the boutique,” explained Broussard. “We’re going to be showing the items there as well as selling them.”
For Trahan, being able to help a loyal customer as well as a local business was too good of an opportunity to miss.
“She’s always been a great customer of mine and we’re friends on Facebook so I would always see her artwork and pillows, so I figured that it would be a great way to incorporate some home décor into the gift store. I love supporting local businesses as much as I can.”
The collaboration has already started, with Broussard setting up a full dorm display in the boutique ahead of a Sip and Show event on Saturday.
“We’re doing a Sip and Shop at the gift store on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Trahan. “We’ll have mimosa and snacks and all that and Chris will be there so people can shop her designs and also meet her.”
Broussard’s designs will be available for purchase throughout the summer. Anyone interested can contact her via email at chrsbrou@yahoo.com.