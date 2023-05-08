Photo
The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded the May Garden of the Month to Ron and Mary Joseph as their beautiful flower gardens throughout the yard feature Caladium bulb varieties which include Festiva, White Christmas, Van Zyverden, Heart to Heart, Dwarf Candidum Jr. and much more!

Together they have beautiful flower gardens throughout the yard. Ron says Mary is the reason their gardens are meticulously kept.







