The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded the May Garden of the Month to Ron and Mary Joseph who reside at 2908 Belvedere Ave.
Together they have beautiful flower gardens throughout the yard. Ron says Mary is the reason their gardens are meticulously kept.
Mary's passion for plants and flowers have been like so many gardeners, relaxation and therapy from a day of work.
Hand watering and refreshing the soil with Miracle Gro products is evident in the growth and beauty of her 3-year-old Caladium bulb varieties which include Festiva, White Christmas, Van Zyverden, Heart to Heart, Dwarf Candidum Jr., Rio Summer, and Carolyn Whorton.
Other featured plants are Indigo, Mums, Snapdragons, Daylilies, Lantana, and magnificent Asiatic Lilies. The New Iberia Garden Club is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III, the Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and the National Garden Club Inc.
Horticultural Hints
The heat is on ... temps are now rising! Keep your container grown foliage and flowers moist. Encourage to use plant stands or footed saucers to protect plants from the scorching heat of cement!
May is a good month to complete your fertilizing before the scorching summer months and use Organic products to reduce pests such as mites, whitefly, scale, etc. (organic Neem oil is a good choice, yet, it is always wise to ask your local nurseries for advice).
