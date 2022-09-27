vote
Buy Now

Workers with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office assemble portable voting trailers at the Bourg Community Center in Terrebonne Parish on Nov. 8, 2021, ahead of the Nov. 13 statewide election. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Congratulations. If you are reading this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot.

In the spirit of efficiency inside the voting booth, let’s stop patting one another on the back and jump right into an analysis of the amendments. This commentary isn’t meant to be all-encompassing, so some additional sources at the bottom are included if you’d like more information.



Tags