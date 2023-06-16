MAY 2023
New Residential Homes
Century Complete, 603 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Century Complete, 607 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Lyntonya Collins, 308 Candleglow, $95,000
Benjamin and Alaina Talley, 607 Ruby Road, $575,000
Wayne and Gladys Lasseigne, 716 Oday Road, $160,000
Rhodes Properties & Development, 517 Brooke Drive, $300,000
Emily and Christopher Barron, 112 Lucerne Drive, $307,000
Lee & Brae Hebert, 7014 Lee Station Road, $320,000
Kevin and Tanya Pajeud, 3008 Cedarwood Drive, $372,113
Tammy and Hypolite Meyers, 209 Kenneth Road, $27,000
Taylor and Devin Latiolais, 4507 Forest LeBlanc, $360,000
Michelle McJimsey, 5819 Rip Van Winkle Road, Lot 20, $200,000
Gerald E. Boutte, 2413 Vida Shaw, $300,000
David and Eve Talley, 715 Ruby Road, $650,000
New Residential Homes Total: $3,952,393
Residential Other
Bruce and Carly Tajmir, 3 Westwood Drive, $180,000
Reggie Bonvillian, 7507 Touchet Lane, $11,000
Larry Bodin, 3204 Valery Road, $15,920
Mark Bodin, 5606 Old LA 25, $21,493
Residential Other Total: $228,413
Residential Additions/Renovations
Shirley Delcambre, 3911 Bayou Blvd., $159,521
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $159,521
Residential Roof
Dr. Mark Derouen, 2201 Belle Ruelle, $28,590
Iberia Parish Library Parkview Branch, 500 Grand Pré, $46,670
Ricky Judice, 4413 Northside Road, $21,884
Elyirse Trahan, 5117 Creigton Drive, $27,021
Residential Roof Total: $124,165
Residential Sheds
Gerry Landry, 5807 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $3,273
Brooks Judice, 5901 Daspit Road, $90,000
Harold Bienvenu MD, 800 Sq. Ft., $36,047
Residential Sheds Total: $129,320
Residential Pools
Matthew & Chesnie Klein, 2323 Sugarhouse Road, $53,845
Residential Pools Total: $53,845
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Candace Benoit, 200 Michelle Lane, $4,250
Paul Rochon, 5009 Old Jeanerette Road, $2,800
Derrick Moreaux, 1303 Bonnet St., $55,643
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $62,693
Commercial Additions/Renovations
Dollar General, 2315 Old Jeanerette Road, $30,000
Commmercial Additions/Renovations Total: $30,000
Commercial Other
Crown, 2900 W. Hwy. 90, Lot 7, $20,000
American Tower LLC, 4413 Northside Road, $30,000
Commmercial Other Total: $50,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Tamika St. Julian, 4702 Planatation Village, Lot 84, $102,285
Fran Randazzo, 506 Bull Tigar Lane, $40,000
Timothy Landry, 5518 E. Old Spanish Trail, $108,939
Cole Romero, 106 Coteau Holmes Road, $116,962
Joshus Mayer, 1119 Sidney Blanchard, $10,400
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $378,586
Grand Total - $5,168,936