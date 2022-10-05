Line to vote
A line of people waits to vote (file photo).

 file photo

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December.

The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the Nov. 8 election and three proposed amendments for the Dec. 10 ballot, offering not only an explanation but also arguments for and against the proposals.



