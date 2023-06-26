The Acadiana Boys and Girls Club held a groundbreaking to commemorate renovations of the newest addition to the Boys and Girls Club family, the club opening at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Several Boys and Girls Club board members made an appearance at the groundbreaking alongside other leadership in the organization like Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana president and CEO Ryan Shea Wheeler. Several members of the community also made approaches like Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Sheriff Tommy Romero, who both expressed excitement for the renovations.







