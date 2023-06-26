The Acadiana Boys and Girls Club held a groundbreaking to commemorate renovations of the newest addition to the Boys and Girls Club family, the club opening at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Several Boys and Girls Club board members made an appearance at the groundbreaking alongside other leadership in the organization like Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana president and CEO Ryan Shea Wheeler. Several members of the community also made approaches like Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Sheriff Tommy Romero, who both expressed excitement for the renovations.
According to Wheeler, planning for the renovations started two years ago at a board meeting when someone fingered the space as a potential candidate for a new club.
Brianna Davis, president of New Iberia Boys and Girls Club, helped develop the planned layout for the club which will include an education station, an entertainment center, a cafeteria style eating arrangement, a full kitchen, and a technology center. Davis expressed excitement at the diverse opportunities a full kitchen provides.
"We wanted healthier options and maybe vegetarian options, but we've never had a full kitchen before, so it's very exciting. It will really open us up to new programming opportunities," Davis said.
To manage the new facility, Acadiana Boys and Girls Club will appoint a parish president who will oversee operations of both clubs, represent the organization and coordinate the two new club managers. The club managers will oversee the day-to-day operations of each club.
The renovation process is progressing smoothly and should be completed sometime by late July, according to project Architect David P. Allain.
The groundbreaking really tells of a deeper underlying story about the needs of New Iberia and the rest of Louisiana: The ALICE population and their relationship with childcare.
ALICE are the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed population. They represent a vast group of people who sit above the federal poverty line, but don't make enough to meet their basic needs.
According to the annual ALICE report for 2021, 12,387, or 47%, of Iberia Parish households sat below the ALICE Threshold. Families with one child or more make up a majority of those households.
For single adult households, having a child increased the annual cost of living over $10 thousand. Virtually every aspect of living affects this number from food to transportation to healthcare to child care.
According to the report, the addition of traditional child care services more than doubles the cost of child care, but they are often necessary for employment, especially without school to occupy kids' time in the summer. A disproportionately large percentage of single parent households belong to the ALICE population with 83% of single female households and 53% of single male households.
This is where the Boys and Girls Club picks up the slack. They serve to house, feed, and educate children after school or throughout the day in the summer. They offer this service for only $25, which sits well below the hundreds it can cost families. Wheeler said she's proud to serve these communities and promote the youth.
"We are very fortunate to do this work. We aren't gonna change the lives of every kid. You have to build the leaders you want. Our goal is for them to leave us with a plan for the future, "Wheeler said.
But the clubs face a massive problem. They are overwhelmed.
The current New Iberia Boys and Girls Club sees an average of 150 to 160 kids daily, but has roughly 200 still on a wait list, according to Wheeler. Other clubs around the state face a similar problem. Lake Charles, with a 3,000-square-foot building has a 61-child average daily attendance, but they have 91 on a waiting list.
Which brings us back to the groundbreaking and the opening of a new Boys and Girls Club. Introducing this club may take some pressure off, but demand will only increase and a new waiting list will be made. The cycle continues.