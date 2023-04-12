A four month water inconvenience in Jeanerette as water tower is cleaned BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Apr 12, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Alderman Clarence Clark speaks during Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now From left, Alderman Butch Bourgeois and Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. listen during Monday's meeting. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Jeanerette’s years-long effort to clean its water tower is finally coming to fruition this week, with the tower officially being taken out of service this week.Neil Swain addressed the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen Monday to notify the board that the tower would be taken out of service with the next few days to allow for cleaning inside the tower.“We should be good,” Swain said. “There won’t be auto flushers in service to conserve water and we won’t be doing routine flushing unless we have a specific complaint.”Swain said the town will only have about half the water capacity Jeanerette is used to as the cleaning process takes place.Swain estimated that the tower we be out of service for about four months.“It’s going to be an inconvenience, so the citizens should,” Swain said.The cleaning effort has been discussed since Jeanerette was under fiscal administration by the state of Louisiana as one of the most needed infrastructure projects needed in the town.Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the project will go a long way to repairing the quality of water for Jeanerette residents.“This is a major step for Jeanerette in the improvement of our water system,” Bourgeois said. “We will still have service using the service pumps in the system.”Bourgeois said the only noticeable thing for residents might be slightly less water pressure.Swain said the cleaning pressure shouldn’t be a major concern for residents, and the water plant will be keeping tabs on water levels and quality.The mayor said cleaning will be working in concert with other upgrades at the water plant in order to improve the quality of the water in Jeanerette. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Sociology Institutions Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Athlete of the Week The Dream Team: How one ESA alumnus helped LSU win a national championship Senior Spotlight: Westgate’s Brianna Le Romero, DeRouen stay consistent, win La. Bass Cats tournament at Toledo Bend Honor roll students for Delcambre High School Marshal's make arrest in $40,000 drug case Priority for the American Sugar Cane League Lao New Year Festival in Broussard gaining national attention Loreauville to dedicate Acadian Odyssey Monument Chick-fil-A wins Azalea Garden Club's Iberia Beautification Award Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit