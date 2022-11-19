The New Iberia Optimist Club has installed Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera as its new president for the 2022-23 period.
Ray Escuriex, Cutrera's father and the oldest living Iberia Optimist Club member, swore in his daughter on Oct. 21. Ray is 90 and has been a member of the Optimist Club for 64 years.
Every year, Ray inducts the officers of the New Iberia Optimist Club as a tradition. This influenced Cutrera to accept the presidency. She said having the opportunity to be sworn in by her father was a very moving moment.
“Having him there and installing me was very special. It was very touching,” Cutrera said.
Cutrera said her slogan is “new years, new goals.”
Going forward, Cutrera said she wants to work more with supporting the youth in Iberia Parish. Recently the organization opened a youth art wall at the George Rodrigue Park at 211 E. Main St. which features art created by the youth of Iberia Parish.
“We really want to display talent in the youth, because it does not happen enough. They will go and be honored as local artists,” Cutrera said.
The group will host a St. Patrick’s Day party and fundraiser March 17. They also plan to reintroduce an old tradition in the annual tricycle race. This is an event they have not hosted since the ‘90s.
“Adults bring a tricycle and head off in a race. It’s a great family event,” Cutrera said.
If you are interested in joining the New Iberia Optimist Club, contact them on their Facebook page.