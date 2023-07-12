The Dawg House in New Iberia is a diamond in the “ruff.”
Located at 1301 Trotter St, The Dawg House officially opened up its doors on July 15, 2022. The 800-square foot restaurant, with its hand painted sign and iconic boston terrier mascot, is synonymous in the Teche Area.
Its food is just as well-known.From their famous hotdogs and hamburgers to chicken sandwiches and wraps, both spicy and grilled, to fish and crab burgers, all the way to salads, and tasty sides, The Dawg House has everything you are looking for in a local restaurant.
“It's a wide range of food,” The Dawg House owner Sandy Segura said. “We try to keep it simple but expand it a little bit because people have different tastes.”
The Dawg House’s name is just as unique as its food. Segura credits her realtor, Theresa Lacour, with coming up with the name of her restaurant. Segura bought the land to build with Lacour in August of 2021. She wanted to build from the ground up and have something of her own.
“That way, I don’t have to rent my whole life,” Segura said. “I had a lot of help.”
The logo for The Dawg House was created by Kylon Segura who also designed the menus. Segura said her love for Boston Terriers also went into the logo, as well. The Dawg House’s retro sign was made by her brothers, Dean, Lane and Ron and drawn by her nephew Blake Segura who also did the painting on the front of the building.
Segura said the red, white and blue color theme stands for the U.S., as well as the school colors of Louisiana Tech University, the college her fiancé, Mike Brooks, attended. Segura is grateful and thankful for all those who have supported her.
“Without my partner I would not have my amazing business,” Segura said. “So many awesome people had a hand in making The Dawg House a dream come true for me”
The Dawg House has a familiar feel to it, for its regular customers and its first-timers. And some things might taste familiar, too.
You may have had their chili and hamburgers before and didn’t even know it. Those same recipes were once used once before at an ionic New Iberia landmark: Viator's.
“I got the hamburger recipe and the chili recipes,” Segura siad. “The exact same one from Viator's.”
Of course, Segura first had to get the blessing from Viator’s owner Brandy Viator. Once she was given the OK, she was able to open and use the recipe. Mr. Viator, though he retired in 2018, still stops by at The Dawg House a few times a week, Segura said.
“It's a joy to see the recipe still going strong,” she said.
Segura is no stranger to dishing out dogs and burgers. She got her start at Viators in 1984, working there 14 years as cashier, before moving into the world of banking for the next 25 years, before losing her job in 2022.
With experience in banking and working in a fast-paced food restaurant like Viator’s, Segura felt she was ready to open up her own place. She is thankful for her time at Viator’s, where she was able to learn so much from them.
“I had been with the Viator family for a long time,” Segura said. “I learned a lot from them.”
Her first two weeks of business was hectic, to say the least, according to Segura. It took time for her and her staff to get a feel for where The Dawg House would go. Luckily, Segura said she had regulars from Viator’s, so it was nice to see familiar faces.
“I’ve gotten so much support from them,” Segura said.
Segura added The Dawg House is always eager to try new things, but maintains that it will take time, as she gets more accustomed to running her own spot. She hopes to eventually expand her operations with more space at her current location.
Regardless, Segura and her staff are proud of the food they serve and their passion for giving to the community of New Iberia is next to none. The dedication is seen each and everyday by their customers, who continue to credit The Dawg House’s staff for always going the extra mile.
And Segura is excited for what’s next.
“We try everyday to make it the best we can,” Segura said. “Hopefully in 10 or 20 years we will still be here, making the best products and the best service.”