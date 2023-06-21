Owner Jason Louviere (left) with his wife, Kaleigh and three children, Madden, Milani, and Kreed stand in front of their newly opened Xclusive Kuts II. The New Iberia barber shop aims to serve everyone in the community.
Xclusive Kuts II is bringing back the barber shop feel to 'the Berry.'
Recently opened on June 1, Xclusive Kuts II is a local barber shop that is located at 820 E Admiral Doyle Dr Suite C-1 in New Iberia. The goals is to have all the feel of a place where locals can come, hang out and feel wanted.
Lined with a black basketball hardtop and sports memorabilia and alligator-covered letter seats, Xclusive Kuts II offers a variety of services for its customers.
“We offer all adult cuts, kids cuts at any age,” owner Jason Louviere said. “We do everything.”
Xclusive Kuts II also offers straight razor shaves, braided hair and twisted dreads as well as dyeing hair.
Around six months ago, Louviere was riding around his home town with his wife, Kaleigh, and stumbled upon Xclusive Kuts II’s current location. Soon after, his third business opened its doors. His other two shops — Xclusive Kuts and Xclusive Beauty Bar are located in Lafayette and have been serving the Hub City for four years now.
While Xclusive Kuts II mainly serves male clientele, they do assists for women seeking help with their hair.
“We do (severe) women but we don’t do the cuts and the curls and things like that,” Louviere said. “We do shorter women’s hair. I have the (Xclusive) Beauty Bar that I send them if they want to do coloring and cutting. So we send them that way.”
Barbering has become an art, Louviere said. It's not the same as it was 20 or 30 years ago. New technology and new techniques have pushed the profession forward. And for the better.
“Today we are producing art,” Louviere said. “Today we are producing true, defined fades, and hard razor lines and the edge-ups are really crispy. Now we have guys that put enhancements in their razor lines.”
Before he cut hair for a living, Louviere, 40, worked in the oil field, managing 150 employees. But as the oil field started to slow down and with three kids — Madden, Milani, and Kreed and his wife to take care of, Louviere was at sort of a crossroads in his life. But he knew his next chapter was cutting hair, something he has been doing for nine years now as a barber.
“I have always had a passion for cutting hair,” Louviere said.
That passion and love for cutting hair and serving his community officially began three weeks ago. Not knowing what to expect from the customers in New Iberia, Louviere was blown away when he opened his doors.
“We had 50 walk-ins,” Louviere said. “You’re not going to find another place that is built like this.”
With old school R&B blasting throughout the shop, Louviere aimed to get the vibe of the city and its people. And he’s done that At Xclusive Kuts II. But that’s not all he’s aiming to do.
His main goal is to give back to the community and the kids that represent it as a safe space to come and hang out and enjoy the barber shop. Louviere said that barbers are role models to kids and he wants to show them the right way. They are the future, after all, he added.
“Get that old school barber shop feel again,” Louviere said. “Because overtime… it became a business. We build relationships with people. We want it to be a family, and a peaceful place … everybody’s welcomed.”
Walk-ins are welcome and you can make an appointment by calling 337-608-8031. They are on Facebook and open Tuesday to Saturday.