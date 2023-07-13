In Lanie Marcantel debut as director, Iberia Performing Arts league is producing a stellar performance of High School Musical starting Friday (July 14).
Since Marcantel started working with IPAL at 9-years-old, she has participated in over 70 productions. After all the years of acting, she said directing is a totally different, more involved experience.
“It's overwhelming but in a good way. I didn't realize that High School Musical would be so hard to direct. There's a lot that goes into it that maybe I took for granted when I was in shows or when I do shows," Marcantel said. "I guess I don't realize that, 'the director stays after and sets lights' as I've been setting for the last four days."
When you are in charge, you lose sleep.
Literally.
"I literally slept at the theater on Saturday night to work on lights. We had a fundraiser on Saturday night which ended around 8-8:30. Everyone left. I went to get food and then I came back here, locked myself in and I stayed all night long setting up lights,” Marcantel said.
Auditions started late April, with rehearsals starting late May. The time frame gave the actors approximately two months to prepare for their roles. Most of the cast were already well acquainted with High School Musical, but one in particular had to learn everything about the show from the ground up.
Zhenya Avdeeva is 16 years old, and came from Belarus barely a year ago. As her second acting role ever, she is playing the lead female role Gabrielle Montez. Not only was this her first lead role, she had never watched High School Musical, which quickly became her first stop in preparing for the role.
Avdeeva explained the dynamics of her character as having two personalities, one with her friends and one with Troy. At first, this was difficult for Avdeeva, but she quickly overcame the struggle and eased into her role.
“I would like to say thank you to Miss Lanie for giving me this chance. I'm really loving the role. Thank you so much to everyone in this show for being so awesome for putting a lot of work in the show and I’m really excited,” Avdeeva said.
She isn't the only interesting person behind the musical, as high school senior Jaci Suarez and 14-year-old Addison Eskind assumed responsibility for the choreography of the show after the previous choreographer left the show. The untimely departure gave them significantly less time to create the choreography and rhythm for the entire show, but they succeeded.
Both actresses also had a tumultuous time in securing their actual roles. Jaci plays the infamous drama-queen Sharpay and Addison is double cast as the nerdy yet sassy Taylor and the “unhinged,” as Addison puts it, Jackie.
That wasn’t always the case, as Jaci was initially playing Jackie but the original Sharpay had to drop out of the performance at the very last minute, so Jaci took over her performance. Addison was initially set to just play Taylor, but with the shift in actors, she was double cast as Jackie as well. Both girls learned brand new parts over the course of a few days, but as seasoned actresses, both adjusted quickly.
The entire set was hand made by Marcantel and her crew of volunteers. Most of the costs for the production comes from the $4,000 IPAL collected from the participating kids. Money from the tickets will go into paying for both this production and future productions. Tickets are $15 at the door or you can go online and buy tickets from their website at ipaltheater.com.