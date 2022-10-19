Gilbert Theriot got a special gift Saturday when his sister Dacie took him to New Iberia City Park for a ride on the wheelchair accessible swing located at the park.
Theriot, who is handicapped along with having autism and cerebral palsy, had recently celebrated his 75th birthday and was able to take a ride on the specially made swing thanks to his sister.
After a few minutes of figuring out how the wheelchair accessible swing worked, Gilbert was able to get locked into the swing and pushed by his sister in what Dacie said was the first time he had ever been able to use a swing.
She added that Gilbert had been in the hospital two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, with doctors unsure if he was going to make it through.
Although Gilbert is unable to speak, he showed clear excitement after a few minutes on the swing.
City Park received the wheelchair accessible swing in 2019 after Doyle Copell raised money to order and install the swing from the United Kingdom.
Copell, who subsequently passed, took the idea and brought it to other members of the community which resulted in the purchasing and placing of the swing.
Dacie Theriot said she and her family wanted to especially thank Copell for making the opportunity with her brother possible.
“We never would have been able to do this without Doyle,” David said. “Our whole family wants to thank him.”