The local family-owned and operated Arceneaux Ford celebrated 50 years in operation with New Iberia and representatives of the Ford Motor Company of America.
Arceneaux Ford celebrated at their location on Hwy 90 with food, drinks and unique cars.
The local family-owned and operated Arceneaux Ford celebrated 50 years in operation with New Iberia and representatives of the Ford Motor Company of America.
Arceneaux Ford celebrated at their location on Hwy 90 with food, drinks and unique cars.
Representatives from the Ford Motor Company presented Arceneaux Ford President Thomas McMath with a metal plaque and glass award commemorating 50 years of service.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce also hosted Business After Hours at Arceneaux Ford to celebrate the anniversary a day prior.
Raymond Arceneaux purchased Bevineau Ford in St. Martinville and changed the name to Arceneaux Ford in 1973. When Raymond passed away in 1981, his son-in-law, Thomas McMath, took over the dealership.
In 1985, he bought Leblanc Ford in Broussard with a business partner. Soon after the purchase, they made the decision to merge the two dealerships into one new location in New Iberia. Thirty-eight years later, New Iberia remains the home in which Arceneaux Ford thrives, serving Acadiana from their location on Hwy 90 which they relocated in 2015.
"We have enjoyed every day, week and month in New Iberia. It has made our lives so nice and so comfortable and we just love being out here in the country, away from the rat race, away from the high profile," McMath said.
McMath became the sole dealer in 1993, and since passed the reins down a third generation to his daughter, Kristie Hebert, who serves in the role of Dealer Operator today. Under Hebert's steady leadership, Arceneaux Ford continues to thrive through uniquely challenging times.
Just this year the Louisiana Auto Dealers Association appointed Hebert as the first female Chairperson. Hebert hopes her strong leadership at Arceneaux Ford and in the automobile business serves as an inspiration to women in the industry through her dedication to excellence and her commitment to treating employees and customers like family.
Hebert wanted to thank the chamber and the rest of the community for showing support through Arceneaux Ford's journey. She said the tight-knit community kept the business in New Iberia.
"It's a testament to the community when board members from the chamber, IDF (Iberia Industrial Development Foundation) and the community show up and support each other. This is kind of why we stayed in New Iberia, because we had the support from all of you for all these years," Hebert said.
McMath family members said Mae Franks has personally seen two generations of family grow and thrive in leading the dealership in her 43 years of service.
AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN
Reporter/Paginator
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.