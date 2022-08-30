Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two new projects in Iberia Parish will create a biopharmaceutical corridor with research and drug manufacturing that will impact lives across the globe.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Iberia Parish officials announced the expansion of the University’s New Iberia Research Center and the construction of the Iberia BioInnovation Accelerator in the Progress Point Business Park on Tuesday, Aug. 30.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.