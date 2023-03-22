Some events in the area Thursday, Friday and Saturday you don't want to miss!
TONIGHT
New Iberia Spanish Festival Poster Unveiling : All are welcome to attend, light refreshments will be served. The 2023 winning design will be the official festival poster and festival t-shirt design. The 2023 festival theme is: “Sweet Home New Iberia“ honoring our past, celebrating our sweet future!
Merchandise will be available for purchase at the event including posters, t-shirts, hats, and festival pins. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The St. Jude Chili Cookoff: A chili cookoff with fundraising games and more for a fun filled time. Entertainment Friday (March 24) starts at 5 p.m. and all-day Saturday. The cookoff will be Saturday 6 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. and serving at noon with live auction.
Admission: Friday $5; Saturday $10; Ice chest tag 1 time fee of $20; ages 4 and under free. Organized by Down South Heroes. SugArena at Acadiana Fairgrounds, 713 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia
SATURDAY
On Saturday, March 25, a Creole Fest & Gumbo Cookoff.
Come out to this gumbo cookoff for a day of fun including food and drink vendors, music, kids activities, arts and crafts booths, health screening, mansion tours and more. No outside food or drinks allowed.
Albania Mansion, 21066 Hwy. 182, Jeanerette, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
