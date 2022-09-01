FRIDAY
Running Friday and each day until Sept 11: Cast and crew members are excited for Teche Area residents to relive their 80s nostalgia with the opening of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s production of “Rock of Ages."
Running Friday and each day until Sept 11: Cast and crew members are excited for Teche Area residents to relive their 80s nostalgia with the opening of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s production of “Rock of Ages."
For more information on purchasing tickets for the show, go to www.ipaltheater.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door. “Rock of Ages” will run Sept. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m. as well as two matinees on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy what's fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events at Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion. Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre.
WEDNESDAY
The GLC Farmers Market is held every Wednesday. Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally.
Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time. GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Rd., New Iberia, 2-6 p.m., (337) 577-9160
