Where: Emerald Billiards Pool Hall, 3514 E Old Spanish Trail, New Iberia, LA 70560
Elijah Bourque, Beau LeBlanc, Holdan Crochet are headed to St Louis for the Jr APA Championships. Benefit is to help with expenses not covered by APA. $20.00 entry fee with half going to benefit. Call pocket, alternating breaks, jump cues allowed, races to 3 in winners and 2 in losers brackets. Sign up at 7 p.m. and will start after 1st round of handicap tournament is called.
SATURDAY
Andy Smith to perform
Live concert for campers under the Isle of Iberia's pavilion as part of the Beats on the Bayou concert series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away. There is an admission fee. Phone: (337) 256-8681. 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia, LA 70560
SUNDAY
Stars & Stripes, a music celebration
Free patriotic concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. Patriotic, Jazz, Broadway and World War II Era music to honor our veterans. Wheelchair accessible. Please RSVP to reserve seating. Phone: (337) 967-2018. 601 Parkview Dr., New Iberia, LA 70563
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.