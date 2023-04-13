Meet Savannah Delucia, who is being honored as one of 20 under 40 by the Daily Iberian:
Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:
Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:
When I moved from New York to the Teche area, the southern hospitality was a nice surprise. I have never been so grateful for all the support the Teche area has brought to me in such a short amount of time. It is important to me because this area is now my home, it is where I raise my children, and where I started my business!
What Do You Do For Fun:
I am an adventurer at heart! I love to get out of town a few times a year to see new places and experience new adventures. I'm also a people person, I love going to the parades and festivals to meet new people, and to catch up with friends! During the summer months, we prefer to relax by the pool!
Any Hobbies:
Does working count as a hobby?
Who Are Your Role Models:
My role model is my grandpa, he will forever be one of my favorites! He always told me I could make a change in this world as long as I had the confidence to do it. He taught me that if I worked hard enough at what I wanted, nothing would be out of reach. My grandpa was the most outgoing person, he just made everything so much fun! I try so hard to pass down to my kids, all the wisdom he taught me. It has been years since he passed away, but I will be forever thankful for the person he taught me to be.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
My future plans are to continue expanding Delucia Insurance. We are currently writing insurance in eight states and working toward more states within the next few years. One of my ongoing goals is to stay active in the community to help the Teche area grow.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
Thank you! Thank you, to all of my family, friends, clients, and referral partners for the enormous support y'all have given to me over the past four years. I would not be where I am today without all of you!
