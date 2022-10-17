The 12th Annual Beneath The Balconies will be in Downtown New Iberia on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Performances start at Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.) at 2 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
Before the event, enjoy food and music by The Fifth Addition on the grounds of the Shadows from noon to 2 p.m.
Celebrity Chefs will be on site from noon to 2 p.m. with outstanding Grits and Grillades, Shrimp and Grits, and Oriental Salad for purchase along with desserts and beverages and the famous “Bayou Balcony Breeze.”
Drinks will also be available for purchase at Bouligny Plaza. New Iberia Now hats and visors are available for sale at the Shadows for $20 each.
Admire historic architecture while delighting in live theatrical vignettes from beneath the balconies of New Iberia’s award-winning Main Street.
Follow the amazing Bunk Johnson Brazz Band from the Shadows on the Teche to Bouligny Plaza.
Restrooms will be available at the Shadows on the Teche, The Sliman Theatre, and Bouligny Plaza. The following performances will be taking place on Sunday:
2:00-2:20 pm Shadows Front Gallery “Shadows Serenade with Kate Gulotta
2:20-2:40 pm Alvarez-Jordan Residences “Tarzan”
2:40-3:00pm Kyle Cox Residence “Spirituals on the Bayou Teche”
3:00-3:20pm Bojangles Restaurant “Crossroads Jam”
3:20-3:40pm Broussard Poche “She Loves Me”
3:40-4:00pm Bouillion-Briggs Residences “Rock of Ages”
4:00-4:20pm Bouligny Plaza Gazebo “Locally Grown”
4:20-5:00pm Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion “Motown Magic”
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Sugar Cane Building in New Iberia City Park.
Iberia Cultural Resources Association presents events like Beneath The Balconies, Symphony Concerts in in several venues in New Iberia, and The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
For more information about Beneath The Balconies follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NIBeneaththebalconies.
