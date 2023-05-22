top story New Iberia to hold Memorial Day celebration BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email May 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Iberia Veterans Association will be holding its annual Memorial Day celebration on May 29. THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Iberia Veterans Association will be holding a Memorial Day tribute on May 29 at 6 p.m.The event will take place at Bouligny Plaza.Those attending will include State Rep. Blake Miguez, State Rep. Beau Beaullieu and Ms. Louisiana Kami Barnard (a U.S. Navy veteran).Two professional singers will be singing patriotic songs, and the Iberia Jazz Band will play the songs of each branch of the U.S. military.The Daughters of the American Revolution will be assisting with the Memorial Day celebration, as well as the Berry Queens and scouts.The event is hosted by the Iberia Veterans Association. Chairs will be provided by the City of New Iberia, but lawn chairs may be recommended depending on the volume of guests.“Please come help us honor the people that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” organizer Dave Feldman said. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Singing Music History Armed Forces Social Science Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular PHOTO GALLERY: Westgate graduates 135 and 'they were here' NISH celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremony Country rapper Justin Champagne gives back, gifts bicycle for St. Charles student Almost 20 marriage licenses in Iberia Parish Bright from the Start - Luke ARREST REPORTS Loreauville Graduation ceremony and photos Seniors of Acadiana Christian School graduate ARREST REPORTS It was 'hard to say goodbye' at Jeanerette graduation