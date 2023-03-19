The effects of COVID-19 caused many challenges with the City of New Iberia in its day-to-day functions, but three years after the start of the pandemic Mayor Freddie DeCourt said city government has learned from the experience and even incorporated some extra things to benefit staff, workers and local residents.
When the pandemic first hit the area, DeCourt said one of the first things done was to file a written plan with the governor to help businesses in the area remain open while also taking every measure to remain safe and keep the workforce productive.
“We issued protective gear, plexiglass shields and rules for testing and re-entering the workforce,” DeCourt said.
Typical city events like council members were changed in order to accommodate social distancing in order to limit contact with the virus for several months.
However, city staff and employees still managed to work throughout the pandemic in order to provide essential services for local residents.
“Our offices were only closed a few weeks to the public with open lines of communication via telephone if the residents needed anything,” DeCourt said.
The departments that were most exposed to the public were the New Iberia Police Department and New Iberia Fire Department, and DeCourt said both “never missed a beat” despite having to deal with an unprecedented pandemic.
“They all worked throughout the pandemic providing public safety for all,” he said. “Public Works also remained active throughout.”
As the pandemic became less of an issue over time, DeCourt said city government wasted no time in going back to usual standards as soon as it was able. New Iberia went back to “business as usual” as soon as possible.
There were some things learned from the pandemic, however. DeCourt said there were technological gains made as a result of the social distancing policy and other factors associated with COVID-19. The ability to work remotely has become a positive gain for New Iberia Government, and technological upgrades like making use of Zoom for calls and meetings has been a boon for staff as well.