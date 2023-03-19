The effects of COVID-19 caused many challenges with the City of New Iberia in its day-to-day functions, but three years after the start of the pandemic Mayor Freddie DeCourt said city government has learned from the experience and even incorporated some extra things to benefit staff, workers and local residents.

When the pandemic first hit the area, DeCourt said one of the first things done was to file a written plan with the governor to help businesses in the area remain open while also taking every measure to remain safe and keep the workforce productive.



