speaking
Buy Now

LSU AgCenter agent Bobby Bingham discusses how beef products go from the farm to consumers’ tables during the AgCenter Master Cattleman course. Twenty-four area cattle producers attend 30 hours of classroom instruction, and they are the most recent Master Cattleman graduates. Photo by Craig Gautreaux/LSU AgCenter

Twenty-four area cattle producers from four parishes are the newest graduates of the Louisiana Master Cattleman program.

The program started in 2004 as an effort to get the latest information regarding beef and dairy production to producers and make their operations economically and environmentally sustainable.



Tags