Mount Carmel celebrating anniversary

Mount Carmel Baptist Church is inviting its church family as well as the public to worship and celebrate the church's 168th anniversary on March 23, 24 and 26.

Join Mount Carmel as the church gives God the glory to 168 years of service. If you are unable to attend, the church asks to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

All monetary donations to Mount Carmel Baptist Church are welcomed and appreciated. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 14201, New Iberia, La, 70562-4201.

The anniversary colors are royal blue and silver.