Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:

It is home for me. I grew up on the Bayou Teche and was able to ride along the bayou on our boat or even on our paddle boat with my sisters and lab Cocoa. All of my family is here and my Little Nanny cooks every Sunday for all of us to gather, visit, and eat. The culture and food is a huge perk as well between our Gumbo Cook-Off and all of our parades and parties. It is definitely never boring. My family's business, New Heights Gym, is here as well. I love being a part of it. From training with my dad to coaching for my mom to hopefully one day owning the business and continuing the tradition. I love my New Iberia Parish and wouldn't trade it for the world.



