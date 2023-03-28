It is home for me. I grew up on the Bayou Teche and was able to ride along the bayou on our boat or even on our paddle boat with my sisters and lab Cocoa. All of my family is here and my Little Nanny cooks every Sunday for all of us to gather, visit, and eat. The culture and food is a huge perk as well between our Gumbo Cook-Off and all of our parades and parties. It is definitely never boring. My family's business, New Heights Gym, is here as well. I love being a part of it. From training with my dad to coaching for my mom to hopefully one day owning the business and continuing the tradition. I love my New Iberia Parish and wouldn't trade it for the world.
What Do You Do For Fun:
I love to eat and try different restaurants. Eating is an experience for me.
Any Hobbies:
Taking care of my boys Tokyo who is a cat and Rio who is a bunny. I am about to get Paris who will be my first female animal and she will be a cat as well:). I love playing around with plants and landscaping and gardening. I love to travel. I love to dance so I try when I can to do choreography for gymnastics on Floor and Beam.
Who Are Your Role Models:
Of course, my momma, she is our leader. She is strong, independent, and always there when we need (her). I really like a lot of things and look up to Allison Felix. She is an American sprinter who came back and still competed and performed even after having a baby. I truly believe that is honorable and breaking barriers for women athletics and having a child. And my last role model may be more of a celebrity fanatic but Jessie James Decker. I love the way she lives so free and true to her roots and herself. From what I can see through social media, she is unapologetically herself and she is proud of it. She seems like an amazing mom while being able to have a successful career and I truly admire that as well.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
I do want to train and go for one more Olympics. The 2024 Paris, France Olympics. I am balancing a lot as of now and will continue to balance a lot. As long as I can stay focused and healthy, I will be gearing up to start training towards that goal in October. After the fact, I will be ready to start really considering having children. I would like two babies. I am a medical device sales rep currently and I want to continue that career path and see where it takes me.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
I just want to say thank you so much for even thinking about me. This recognition is truly an honor. I am looking forward to staying home and raising my family here and trying to be a part of this community in any way I can. I love New Iberia and I am so thankful for the childhood this town has given me and I plan to give my kids the same amazing memories one day.