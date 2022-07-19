Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The City of New Iberia advises motorists that beginning on Monday, July 25, construction will be starting street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia.

Girouard St. – From Admiral Doyle Drive to Delasalle Drive

Walnut St. – From Elm St. to a dead end

Bond St. – From Iberia St. to Tupelo St.

The street construction is anticipated to last 30 days weather permitting.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

During construction it may be necessary to limit access and detour traffic. If a detour is necessary, detour signage will be in place.

The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. If  possible, please avoid the construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Tags