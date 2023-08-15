By all accounts, Friday night’s Best of the Teche event put on by The Daily Iberian at the Cade Community Center was a resounding success.
Local businesses and leaders took part in the action as the winners for this year’s Best of the Teche were named during the event.
Categories that ranged from Food and Drink to Professional Services were voted on by the people of Iberia Parish, with businesses and professionals nominated hoping to get the community-oriented nod of excellence.
“Best of the Teche is a really good thing for Iberia Parish, " sponsor Hugh Andre said. “There are a lot of good people and good businesses here and it’s good to see everyone come together.”
The winners of the night included HVAC professional Wayne Duhon, who was able to collect his fifth Best of the Teche award for five years in a row.
“I have won four awards for Best HVAC in a row, so this is number five tonight,” Duhon said. “This is the first time that I won Home Improvement. I have two tables here tonight, my family and my workers.”
Other winners included Vu Tran with Jane’s Seafood, who said being named as a Best of the Teche winner was a memorable experience.
“I’m honored, humbled,” Tran said. “I’m very grateful for the support that we’ve received. I’m blessed.”
Beauty
Best Massage Therapist
Brooke Comeaux
Best Nail Salon
Linda's Nails
Best Personal Trainer
Lisa Migues
Best Place for Cosmetic Service
The Spa Medical Aesthetics
Best Salon/ Barber Shop
I Love Lucy's
Best Spa
Spa Almaz
Best Stylist/ Colorist
Krystal Broussard
Best Tanning Salon
Total Body Concepts
Food and Drink
Best Adult Happy Hour
Quarter Tavern
Best Appetizers
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Asian Food
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Beer Selection
Bi-Lo Supermarket
Best Boiled Crawfish
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Boudin
Legnon's Boucherie
Best Breakfast/ Brunch
Victor's Cafeteria
Best Buffet
Landry's Cajun Seafood & Steakhouse
Best Caterer
Catering by Sandy
Best Coffee House
Church Alley Cafe & Bistro
Best Cracklins
Legnon's Boucherie
Best Dessert
Guidry's Cake Shop
Best Donut
Meche's Donuts
Best Food Truck
Roc Star Cafe
Best French Bread
Lejeune's Bakery
Best Fried Chicken
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Best Frozen Drink
Doyle's Drive Thur Daiquiris
Best Gumbo
Bon Creole
Best Hamburger
A-Bear's
Best Healthy Meals
Fit and Fresh Meals
Best Home Cooked Meal
Theriot's Lunches and Catering
Best Hot Dog
The Dawg House
Best Ice Cream
Baskin Robbins
Best International Cuisine
Bojangles Sushi
Best Kids Menu
Caribbean Ice Co
Best Kingcake
Meche's Donuts
Best Lunch Spot
Pelican's on the Bayou
Best Mexican Food
El Paso Mexican Grill
Best Mixed Drink
Quarter Tavern
Best Overall Restaurant
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Pizza
Paradise Pizza
Best Plate Lunch
Theriot's Lunches and Catering
Best Poboy
Bon Creole
Best Restaurant Service
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Salad
Caribbean Ice Co
Best Sandwich
Duffy's Diner
Best Seafood
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Snowball
Snowball Factory
Best Steak
St John Restaurant
Best Sushi
Bojangles Sushi
Best Wine Selection
Rouses Market
Home
Best Electrican Contractor
Len's Electrical Services
Best Electrician
Len Judice
Furniture Store
Fremin's Furniture
Best Garden/ Nursery Store
Hebert's Garden Center
Best Hardware/Home Improvement Store
Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Home Improvement/Remodeling
Duhon's Heating and Cooling Inc
Best Home Decor Store
Hobby Lobby
Best HVAC
Duhon's Heating and Cooling Inc
Best Lawn Company
Bus' Lawn Care
Best Outdoor Equipment
Coteau Custom Carts
Best Pest Control
Sugarland Exterminating
Best Plumbing Company
Babineaux Plumbing
Best Pool Company
Cajun Pools and Spas
Lifestyle
Best Bar
Quarter Tavern
Best Bloody Mary
Quarter Tavern
Best Casino
Cypress Bayou Casino
Best Church
Sacred Heart
Best Dance School
Studio 84 School of Dance
Best Event Venue
Rip Van Winkle
Best Funeral Home
Pellerin Funeral Home
Best Girls Night out
The Frosted Apron Events
Best Golf Course
Cane Row Golf & Turf Club
Best Health Club
Strive Health and Fitness
Best Local Attraction
Avery Island
Best Local Event
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff
Best Local Product
Tabasco
Best Place for a 1st Date
Jane's Seafood and Chinese Restaurant
Best Place for Live Music
Quarter Tavern
Best Place to take the Kids
Zoosiana
Best Wedding Reception Venue
Rip Van Winkle
Professional Services
Best Addiction/Mental Health Treatment Facility
Dr David Landry
Best After School Care
Belle Place Elementary
Best Artist
Paul Schexnayder
Best Assisted Living
Azalea Estates of New Iberia
Best Bartender
Jackie Lemaire- Quarter Tavern
Best Chiropractic Clinic
Theriot Family Chiropractic Center
Best Day Care
Gingerbread House
Best Dentist Office
Mark Derouen DDS
Best DJ Service
Tyler Robichaux
Best Doctor's Office
Dr. Robert Hankenhoff
Best Entertainment, Sound, Prod Svcs
T-N-C Productions
Best Grocery Checkout
Bi-Lo Supermarket
Best Hearing Center
Acadiana Hearing Center
Best Home Health
Acadian Homecare of New Iberia
Best Hospice
Hospice of Acadiana
Best Hospital
Iberia Medical Center
Best Insurance Agency
Delucia Insurance Agency
Best Insurance Agent
Kelly Thomas
Best Landscaper
Gardening by Zac
Best Law Firm
Jeffrey Segura Attorney
Best Lawyer
Jeffrey Segura
Best Local Band
Cajun Roots
Best Moving Company
Advantage Movers
Best Non-profit
Lydia Cancer Association
Best Nursing Home
Maison Teche Nursing Home
Best Optomotrist/Optical Store
Evangeline Optical
Best Orthodontic Clinic
Feldman Orthodontics
Best Pet Boarding
Dupuy's Animal Hospital
Best Pet Groomer
Erica Fields- Dupuy's
Best Private School
St Edward School
Best Public School
Caneview Elementary
Best Real Estate Co
McGee Scott Realty
Best Realtor
Lisa Duhe Lourd
Best Specialty Hospital
Iberia Medical Center North Campus
Best Teacher
Tori Moss- Caneview Elem
Best Vet Clinic
Dupuy's Animal Hospital
Best Vet
Dr. Chris Dupuy
Retail
Best Accessories
All About You Boutique and Gifts
Best Appliance Store
A&A Appliance Center
Best Auto Body Shop
Gordy's Paint and Body
Best New & Used Auto
Musson Patout Ford
Best Auto Repair Shop
A&A Paint and Body
Best Bakery
Guidry's Cake Shop
Best Bank
Community First Bank
Best Boat/ Marine Dealer
Gator Tail Outboards
Best Boat/ Marine Services
Gator Tail Outboard
Best Car Wash
Get Wet Car Wash
Best Florist
Jamie Boutte
Best Gift Store
All About You Boutique and Gifts
Best Grocery Store
Lydia Food Store
Best Jewelry Store
Allain's Jewelry
Best Loan Company
First Heritage Credit
Best Pharmacy
L&M Pharmacy
Best Place to buy Children's Clothes
For the Little Ones
Best Place to buy Meat
Legnon's Boucherie
Best Apparel
Ceceilia's
Special Awards
Best Customer Service
Duhon's Heating and Cooling LLC
Best Local Business
Duhon's Heating and Cooling LLC
Best New Business
Bayou Sneaux & Snacks
Best Place to Work
Ceceilia's
Best Unique Business
Dat Tint Tho