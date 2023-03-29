Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:

To me the Teche Area is important to me because it has been the place that I have called home my entire life. The City of New Iberia, and the Parish of Iberia have been so rewarding to me in both my career and personal life. Being an Iberia Parish Government employee for 15 years, starting at the ripe age of 18, I grew quickly and was well respected by my peers in the aviation industry and in the parish. Being in that role for so many years, I received the ability to put myself out there to be one that was called when a volunteer was needed. Once becoming a mother, I felt that Iberia Parish was a great place to raise my girls, I ventured off to other avenues in my career but always stayed true to Iberia Parish. It is my home, it is my happiness to let people know where I am from, and it is an honor to be a small part of our bigger than life small town.



