To me the Teche Area is important to me because it has been the place that I have called home my entire life. The City of New Iberia, and the Parish of Iberia have been so rewarding to me in both my career and personal life. Being an Iberia Parish Government employee for 15 years, starting at the ripe age of 18, I grew quickly and was well respected by my peers in the aviation industry and in the parish. Being in that role for so many years, I received the ability to put myself out there to be one that was called when a volunteer was needed. Once becoming a mother, I felt that Iberia Parish was a great place to raise my girls, I ventured off to other avenues in my career but always stayed true to Iberia Parish. It is my home, it is my happiness to let people know where I am from, and it is an honor to be a small part of our bigger than life small town.
What Do You Do For Fun:
When I go to work, it is fun! I have one of those jobs where you never go to a boring office job and clock out to go home. Work is fun whether I'm promoting the Chamber of Commerce, my pride and joy - The FireStarter Project or hosting events for our members. Aside from that, fun for me now-a-days is chasing kids in every direction. Fun is the adventure of where my little family will go next.
Any Hobbies:
In my free time, I enjoy concerts and festivals, boat rides, weekends at the camp, and when the time allows - I love to travel to see what new things or ideas I can bring back home to New Iberia.
Who Are Your Role Models:
I raise my role models, my girls, Marleigh and Analise. They have taught me what is to love beyond measures, they have taught me what it is to be carefree and fun, they have taught me patience, and they have taught me what the true meaning of life is, to be their mom. Though I respect everyone that has made me the person I am today, I wouldn't be the person I am today if it was not for my mom, Phyllis. She was the epitome of super woman! She taught me the true definition of selflessness through her teaching career, her volunteer work and her being a single mom that got it all done. As I am
learning as a mom, she could not do it all by herself, my grandmother, my aunts, and friends of my mom always supported me with her. In my adult life, I had the opportunity to learn what a love was through the lady that took the role as my mom. I will forever cherish the lessons I learned from Mrs. Connie. Lastly, the one that keeps me motivated to always improve myself for the better is my boyfriend, Dustin.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
My plans are to always be a better person than I was the day before. A goal I hope to accomplish is to further my career at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, and never lose sight of how I got to where I am. I hope to continue to build and raise my family here in Iberia Parish and that they will come back home and raise my grand-kids in the place we call home.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that has made my path traveled so enjoyable. I am thankful for the lessons learned, the relationships made and the thought of the bright future ahead of us! Find your way to give back, join a civic organization such as the Optimist Club, volunteer for festivals, such as Gumbo Cookoff and give resources that you have to help out non-profits like the FireStarter Project. Lastly, it does not take much - just be kind!