Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. vetoed an ordinance amending language in the city’s charter that would have more explicitly put Jeanerette police officers under the purview of the police chief.
In a prepared statement announcing the veto, Bourgeois said the city has operated under a special charter since 1910 that clearly outlines the rights, powers and privileges that the mayor as the chief executive officer of the city has vested in the position.
Bourgeois said it would “be inconsistent with current rules of law as well as rules of operation” to amend the ordinances as approved by the Board of Aldermen.
Section 1-109 of the charter describes the mayor’s duties under the charter and gives the authority of general supervision over all matters relative to the police force. Section 1-110 specifies that the chief of police is subordinate to the mayor as well as the department patrol officers. The patrol personnel report to the police .
“The city of Jeanerette’s current city charter and code of ordinances have efficiently addressed all matters relative to the discipline and efficiency of the police force and protection,” Bourgeois said in the statement. “The charter and codes have stood strong for many mayors and numerous councils over the years.”
“These proposed amended changes do not reflect the proper chain of command that currently exists for the city of Jeanerette’s form of government or model of business,” Bourgeois added.
The mayor also said any changes to the city of Jeanerette’s charter would require legislative action by the state Legislature.
The Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance on July 11 that would have changed the authority structure of the city’s charter to read that police officers within the department would report to the police chief instead of the mayor.
Alderman Clarence Clack, who introduced the ordinance, said during the meeting that the police chief should run the department. The ordinance was also introduced after tensions between Clark and Bourgeois have mounted over increasing complaints Clark has levied against the mayor regarding his administration.
During that meeting, Clark also introduced an amendment that would require the mayor pro tem, who is Clark, to sign city documents as a second signature along with the mayor. That ordinance was tabled following discussion from the board.