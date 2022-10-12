Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. encouraged Jeanerette voters to study up on an upcoming constitutional amendment that will be voted on in November that deals with water infrastructure around the state at Monday’s council meeting.

An amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would allow state residents to not be overcharged if a broken water meter or leaky pipe is the culprit of an overbilling will be relevant to Jeanerette City Government, which has water distribution as one of its main sources of revenue.



