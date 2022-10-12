Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. encouraged Jeanerette voters to study up on an upcoming constitutional amendment that will be voted on in November that deals with water infrastructure around the state at Monday’s council meeting.
An amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would allow state residents to not be overcharged if a broken water meter or leaky pipe is the culprit of an overbilling will be relevant to Jeanerette City Government, which has water distribution as one of its main sources of revenue.
“I just encourage all voters to study this,” Bourgeois said. “This is really important to us and it’s going to affect Jeanerette directly.”
The mayor said the state currently has stringent rules on waiving fees when it comes to water due to the state constitution. The constitution states that state and local governments cannot give away something for free, no matter how justified the cost is.
Overcharging for water usage has been a recurring issue for many municipalities including Jeanerette over the years, which the amendment seeks to alleviate.
“This would allow the reduction of customer bills if there is an overcharge that comes from a leak,” Bourgeois said. “I just encourage everyone to get the information and study this.”
In other business, Jeanerette representative for the Port of Iberia Simieon Theodile Sr. updated the board and room full of local residents on operations at the port.
Theodile said the Acadiana Gulf of Mexico Access Channel is continuing on schedule in its construction. The $37 million project to give the Port of Iberia access to deepwater Gulf projects is expected to be an economic not only for the port but Iberia Parish, Theodile said.
“They’re working on dredging right now, it’s going very well and it’s starting to get into the port area,” Theodile said.
Theodile also said companies are continuing to invest in the port, with LNG Fabrications expected to hire 160 employees on top of the currently employed 160.
Theodile added that companies like Aquadrill and Seadrill have also invested in the port in anticipation of the AGMAC project and the opportunities for deepwater drilling that the port will provide.