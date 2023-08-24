Mayor Freddie DeCourt delivered an uplifting update on the economic development of New Iberia to the Kiwanis Club.
He opened with a discussion on the road tax. Last year, the road tax lost by 133 votes. It is not a new tax burden, but it re-designates a current tax to pay off a $1.5 million bond and acquire a $6,850,000 bond dedicated entirely to roads.
Currently, they are enhancing roads with $12.5 million, which took four and a half years to acquire through the 1960 tax program. That $12.5 million only covers 20% of the city’s roads. When the city assessed the roads, only 20% met standards leaving 60% of roads in disrepair. Mayor DeCourt said it was a generational compounding problem in past leadership.
"Every other mayor did one road program and then moved on. That's why our roads hadn't been done for 14 years when I got here. So we can't wait," DeCourt said.
The city of New Iberia relies on a tax program from 1960, which the city uses to subsidize a variety of different programs. DeCourt said many people expect the city to pay for road repairs through this tax, but it already goes towards operations for the fire department, the police department, and every major public improvement throughout the city.
"If you vote no again, it's your own asphalt," DeCourt said with a laugh.
Decourt said he believes it was a combination of people not knowing and being misinformed that lost the vote last year. In an effort to combat these issues, DeCourt set up on the corner of East Lewis Street and Main Street to explain the tax.
DeCourt focused second on the aging sewer system. It is the only utility the city controls, so they spent $12.9 million this year on sewage. The sewage plant is over 20-years-old, and requires regular maintenance. The state provided $5 million, but the rest came from the 1960 tax.
To ensure the plant continues operating, DeCourt said the Parish needs to effectively limit their flow to the agreed amount. City taxpayers pay for the plant, so Decourt said he needs to protect their capacity, but since they provide the service for much of the Parish, they need a plan to grow. The sewage running through the system has only increased over the years, despite flow restrictions.
"I don't want to be the guy that has to say no. I want the Parish to succeed, the city to succeed. If one succeeds, the other does. We are all in this together," DeCourt said.
Capital outlay was the third topic Decourt covered. Capital outlay refers to the money used to build, maintain, and improve capital assets. Essentially, this money is necessary to improve economic outreach and incentive.
"Since we are taking care of our roads ourselves and taking care of our sewers, for the most part, ourselves, we can take our capital outlay and spend it on quality of life issues," DeCourt said.
Since the Bayou Teche was named a national historic waterway, the city received grants related to economic development along it, including marinas. Decourt said people ask why he didn't use money that was used for marinas to fix the roads, but usage of grant money must fulfill their intended purpose.
Felicite’s Landing is an example of these opportunities, as it allows people to stop downtown on their boats. This opens up tourism opportunities, as boat tours could land and let tourists explore the historic downtown.
"Those are the kinds of things that we need to think about and use the assets we have because what does Youngsville and Broussard not have? A Bayou running through the middle of their town that is a national, historical waterway, so we just need to be us," DeCourt said.
The landing gave Tour-Du-Fete an opportunity to land in New Iberia and the upcoming Bayou Boat Festival will utilize it in November.
DeCourt also announced expansions to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, which he says acts as an impromptu town square for the city. It is receiving a dedicated stage and set of bathrooms, plus an additional 50 feet of dance floor. Once completed, it will host an event called Teche Tunes, which DeCourt likened to Downtown Alive in Lafayette.
"If you find money, new money should do new things and if you're not willing to do new things with new money, you're never going to change your town,” DeCourt said.
In contrast to the money poured into waterway development, the city saw a single road grant in six and a half years. This opportunity followed the city's full road assessment. So they prepared the grant request and submitted it quickly, but it wasn’t granted and that money never came.
Another source of funding for the city comes through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Money from ARPA is traditionally used to improve internet, sewage and water. Instead, Mayor DeCourt and the city government established a plan to spread the money throughout the community. These investments allowed the city to put $260,000 into the new West End Park Boys and Girls Club.
ARPA money is allowing us to plant seeds all through town," DeCourt said.
Mayor DeCourt concluded with a call to action to improve life in New Iberia through building a richer, unified community.
“Part of my job is to make people who live here fall in love with New Iberia again and part of my job is to make people who visit here fall in love with New Iberia. If you don't fix your quality of life, if you don't fix your Parks. If you don't give people new opportunities, if you don't work together to attract new businesses, then you are just waiting at the gate to tell people goodbye," DeCourt concluded.