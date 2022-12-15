Tom hanks

The man charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also had plans to target Hunter Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, according to a police officer who interviewed the alleged assailant.

Lt. Carla Hurley of the San Francisco Police Department said during court testimony Wednesday that David DePape revealed the target list to her during an hour-long interview at a hospital shortly after the October attack on Paul Pelosi.



