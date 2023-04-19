A 79-year-old man who was in critical condition after an April 10 head-on collision accident has died.
The man was killed when a vehicle struck his vehicle head-on on Louisiana Highway 70 at Stephenville Road in St. Martin Parish.
A 79-year-old man who was in critical condition after an April 10 head-on collision accident has died.
The man was killed when a vehicle struck his vehicle head-on on Louisiana Highway 70 at Stephenville Road in St. Martin Parish.
Louisiana State Police Troop I have been investigating the accident that took place around 5 p.m. on April 10 and today released names and an update on the investigation.
Troopers said Nelson Cheramie, 79, of Berwick died seven days after the accident.
The preliminary investigation, troopers said, showed Cheramie was driving a 2014 Lexus southbound on LA 70, when a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on LA 70, driven Terrance Brown, 23, of Plaquemine, stuck his vehicle head-on.
Troopers said "the reasons still under investigation (for the) Accord striking the Lexus head-on in the southbound lane of LA 70."
Cheramie was restrained but was transported to local hospital in critical condition, troopers said. On April 17, Troop I was notified Cheramie succumbed to his injuries.
Brown was also restrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, trooper said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Troopers said, "Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and sent to LPS Crime Lab for analysis."
Troopers remind drivers to be careful when driving.
"While the exact cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted driving remains a significant cause of many preventable crashes," troopers said in a release. State Police would like to remind all drivers to stay vigilant while behind the wheel. Never text and drive (which includes using social media, reading/sending email, or watching videos) and always have a designated driver if you have consumed anything that makes you feel different.
"Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and not driving impaired or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death," troopers added.
Troop I has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths since the beginning of 2023.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.