Lula B. Broussard

Lula B. “Sis” Broussard, 78, of Broussard passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Old Fire Station in New Iberia City Park.
Sis owned LOOKS, a hair salon, for many years and later attended the University of SW Louisiana, where she earned her Bachelors degree in 1997 and her master’s in psychology in 2002.
Sis was a long-time advocate for battered women, men and children. She worked with SNAP and New Start Center that helped victims of domestic violence. She served many victims in the years as the director until her retirement.
She is survived by her three children, Lynn (Monica) Chatagnier Jr. of Alabaster, Alabama, Wydell (Rose) Chatagnier of New Iberia and Cort (Barbara Quintas) Chatagnier of Broussard; five grandchildren Alex Chatagnier of Alabaster, Alabama, Christian Chatagnier of Dallas, Texas, Rochelle Romero of New Iberia, Jacob Romero of New Iberia and Danny Quintas of Broussard; and three great-grandchildren; sister Tommye Lou Delcambre of Arneauville; brothers Curtis Latiolais of New Iberia, John Latiolais of Houston, Texas, Joey Broussard of New Iberia and Mike Broussard.
In leu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to The Hub or Love Acadiana in her memory.