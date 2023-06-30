A leader by example, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Executive Lt. Roosevelt Peter has been named the 2023 Optimist Club Deputy of the Year.
Lt. Peter has been with the sheriff's office six and a half years at the Iberia Parish Jail.
The way he has handled the toughest situations with inmates, and his ability to treat everyone with respect was mentioned during his honor.
"Ex. Lt. Peter is the most dependable and hard-working deputy in the Corrections Division and is always available to handle any situation that arises within the jail," his honor read. "He has a calm demeanor to his presence which automatically de-escalates dangerous situations that arise in a jail atmosphere. Even though he is part of the Command Staff, he never hesitates to assist the jail deputies doing their jobs and sharing his jail knowledge with the newer staff.'
"He is the most humble and selfless person in the Corrections field and comes to work every day with a positive attitude, even though he knows his day will be filled with negative and dangerous encounters dealing with inmates," the honor said.
According to the sheriff's office, as the assistant warden, Ex. Lt. Peter oversees all support operations within the jail, which include transportation, medical, kitchen, classification, property, laundry, trustee program and disciplinary.
"Ex. Lt. Peter is a true leader, he leads by example, and he listens to the deputies and inmates and does his best to help everyone, regardless of their position here at the Iberia Parish Jail," his honor read. "Ex. Lt. Peter is a valuable asset to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and is very deserving of the Deputy of the Year award."