Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LSU has declined to renew the contract of Sexual Trauma and Response (STAR), the organization that has provided sexual assault and harassment awareness training to university employees following multiple instances of federal Title IX law violations.

STAR is a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit dedicated to building a sexual assault-free community. Its employees help shape legislation, provide legal services to sexual assault survivors and provides training to local entities.



Tags