Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to public school districts telling them that President Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable. (Louisiana Department of Education photo)

Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley wants the state’s school leaders and athletic associations to know President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable.

Brumley issued a letter this week regarding a proposal from the Biden administration to expand Title IX rules to cover sexual orientation and gender identity that is currently in the public comment phase.



