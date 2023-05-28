coastal
Gov. John Bel Edwards called the plan the most robust coastal effort in the country and maybe the world. (Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority photo)

The Louisiana Legislature has unanimously approved a $50 billion plan to protect and restore the state’s diminishing coast over the next 50 years.

“We’re not just throwing money at the problem,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday in a press conference lauding the plan that is updated by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority every six years. “We’re doing it in a way that really makes sense, that follows the science.”







