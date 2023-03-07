aid
Debris sits outside of Chauvin homes after Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator)

Desperate Louisiana bayou residents lined up from morning until night earlier this week, trying to file complicated FEMA documents by the agency’s March 1 deadline for Hurricane Ida recovery aid.

Rosina Philippe, a tribal elder with Atakapa-Ishak/Chawasha tribe, barely slept all week, as she and a group of housing advocates set up folding tables in communities during the day. After they returned home, they worked round-the-clock to assemble and upload dozens of appeals by the Wednesday midnight deadline.



