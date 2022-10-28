As superheroes, cartoon characters, monsters and witches emerge for Halloween, Louisiana Red Cross urges safety to ensure trick-or-treating goes off without any hitches.

“Let’s do everything we can to keep trick-or-treaters safe,” said Shawn Schulze, CEO of Louisiana Red Cross. “We’re encouraging everyone to see, be seen and be aware of your surroundings. Whether you’re going door-to-door in search of candy, handing out the sweet treats or driving on what is a pedestrian-filled weekend, please be safe.”



