The Louisiana REALTORS® Board of Directors elected its 2024 officers, regional vice presidents and National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) state directors Wednesday, April 25, 2023. The board held the election at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center during the Association’s annual spring legislative conference.
The board selected Cindy Dyer with Pinnacle Realty as the 2024 Louisiana REALTORS® President. She will be installed September 20, during the the association's annual fall conference in Bossier City.
From Haughton, Louisiana, Dyer is the first woman from Northwest Louisiana to serve as president of Louisiana REALTORS®. Dyer is a licensed Louisiana real estate agent serving seven parishes in Northwest Louisiana. She has more than 19 years of experience and specializes in several areas including new construction, first-time homebuyers and relocations.
“Integrity and reputation are imperative. I believe in providing excellent customer service to give clients the best possible experience. And I believe honesty and communication are vital to take any transaction from contract to close. I believe you treat others as you would want to be treated. My clients and I end up building lasting relationships,” Dyer said.
Beyond Dyer, the board filled a litany of other officer positions. The board selected Ginger Maulden of Baton Rouge as secretary-treasurer, Dax Roy of Alexandria as Region 1 regional vice president, Scott Saporito of Baton Rouge as Region 2 regional vice president, Candy Modeen of Covington as Region 3 regional vice president, David Favret of New Orleans as Region 4 regional vice president, Bill Boyd of Houma as Louisiana REALTORS® NAR small board director and Mark Ouchley of West Monroe as Louisiana REALTORS® NAR medium board director.
“We are blessed to have had so many great candidates run for officer positions,” CEO of Louisiana REALTORS® Norman Morris said. “The newly-elected officers are very talented leaders who will serve the association extremely well.”
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.