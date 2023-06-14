Cindy Dyer

Cindy Dyer was elected as the new president of Louisiana REALTORS®.

 Photo provided by Louisiana REALTORS®

The Louisiana REALTORS® Board of Directors elected its 2024 officers, regional vice presidents and National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) state directors Wednesday, April 25, 2023. The board held the election at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center during the Association’s annual spring legislative conference.

The board selected Cindy Dyer with Pinnacle Realty as the 2024 Louisiana REALTORS® President. She will be installed September 20, during the the association's annual fall conference in Bossier City.







