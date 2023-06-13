The Louisiana REALTORS® Board of Directors elected its 2024 officers, regional vice presidents and National Association of REALTORS® state directors on Wednesday, April 25, 2023. The election was held at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center during the Association’s annual spring legislative conference.
The elected officers are as follows: President-Elect, Rhonda Reap-Curiel of Alexandria, La; Secretary-Treasurer Ginger Maulden of Baton Rouge, La; Region 1 Regional Vice President, Dax Roy of Alexandria, La; Region 2 Regional Vice President, Scott Saporito of Baton Rouge, La; Region 3 Regional Vice President, Candy Modeen of Covington, La; Region 4 Regional Vice President, David Favret of New Orleans, La; Louisiana REALTORS® NAR Small Board Director, Bill Boyd of Houma, La; Louisiana REALTORS® NAR Medium Board Director, Mark Ouchley of West Monroe, La; and the endorsement for candidate of 2025 NAR Region 10 Regional Vice President, Eloise Gauthier of Lafayette, La.
“We are blessed to have had so many great candidates run for officer positions,” says CEO Norman Morris. “The newly-elected officers are very talented leaders who will serve the association extremely well.”
The 2024 President-Elect Reap-Curiel offers, “My firm belief is that we all have talents, knowledge and experience to bring to our Association and we are obligated to use those talents to serve others and give back to our industry.”
Through their many years of leadership, experience and service to the Association and their communities, each officer is able to ensure the Association and membership will thrive in 2024.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.