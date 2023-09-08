The five candidates for Louisiana governor took part Thursday night in the first televised debate ahead of the Oct. 14 primary, minus the current frontrunner whose absence didn’t go unnoticed by his competitors.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said he chose to bypass the debate, hosted by WWL-TV, because he considers one of its co-sponsors, the Urban League of Louisiana, biased against Republicans. So far, the attorney general has skipped all forums and events where he would have shared the stage with the other candidates, although he has committed to participating in the Sept. 15 Nexstar Television debate in Lafayette.



