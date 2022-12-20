jlandry

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

 File Photo

Attorneys general from 18 states have filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of New Jersey fishermen challenging a federal regulation, requiring them to pay for the cost of monitors who board their vessels during fishing trips.

Led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the attorneys general are urging the nation’s top court to take on the case and give guidance on the “Chevron deference,” a longstanding doctrine, which grants federal regulatory agencies powers to issue mandates when Congress has not given clear guidance.



