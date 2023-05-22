photo
Buy Now

Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Schriever, has sponsored a proposed parental rights amendment to the Louisiana Constitution that was written with the assistance and input of ultra-conservative organizations. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

A change to the Louisiana Constitution that says “parents have the paramount right to raise their children” — and not co-parent with the government — will likely get a second chance at life this week, even though the proposal fell short of passage in the House of Representatives last week.

Conservative groups, some with leaders deemed extremist, are credited with crafting House Bill 152 for Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Schriever. Comparable laws have been approved in 15 other states — and one in Iowa awaits the governor’s signature — but Louisiana would be the first to enshrine the language in its constitution.







Tags