A change to the Louisiana Constitution that says “parents have the paramount right to raise their children” — and not co-parent with the government — will likely get a second chance at life this week, even though the proposal fell short of passage in the House of Representatives last week.
Conservative groups, some with leaders deemed extremist, are credited with crafting House Bill 152 for Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Schriever. Comparable laws have been approved in 15 other states — and one in Iowa awaits the governor’s signature — but Louisiana would be the first to enshrine the language in its constitution.
Many of the states where parental rights proposals have been offered have also seen battles over directing public money to private education, parental approval of school curricula and conservative control over library content — debates that have also taken place in the Louisiana Legislature.
When Amedee brought her bill before the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure on May 8, her first reference was not to education or government but to the Book of Genesis from the Bible.
“In the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, and he told them to be fruitful and multiply, and they did,” Amedee told committee members. “So from the very beginning, it’s clear that the authority and the responsibility concerning children lies with parents, not governments.”
House Bill 152 was written “in consultation with experts” at the Parental Rights Foundation, Amedee said, and with “input from the Alliance Defending Freedom, Pro-Family Legislators Network, Homeschool Legal Defense Association and even some Louisiana family law judges.”
After briefly summarizing her bill for the committee, Amedee turned the microphone over to Will Estrada, an attorney and president of the Parental Rights Foundation. He cited what’s become a go-to quote for the parental rights’ movement from the 1925 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case Meyer v. Nebraska: “The child is not the mere creature of the state.”
The Meyer ruling overturned a state law that prohibited schools from teaching a foreign language, with justices determining it was within the rights of parents to control the upbringing of their child.
Isabel Medina, a distinguished professor at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, said the Meyer decision and multiple, more recent Supreme Court rulings also take into account the best interest of children and do not automatically default to parents.
“So it’s not just the parents’ right, it’s also the child’s right or the child’s interest that has to be taken care of,” Medina said.
Amedee’s amendment “would need to just be developed a lot more and thought through more clearly in terms of what is it that they’re actually trying to do,” she added.
Chris Kaiser, advocacy director for the ACLU of Louisiana, believes the proposed constitutional amendment could set up challenges to a variety of educational matters, including subjects conservative parents might find objectionable.
“Things like science education or whether you can teach evolution,” Kaiser said. “You know, even things like if someone has a moral or religious conviction against coed education or being seated next to a student of the opposite gender or something like that. These all of a sudden become ripe for challenge under a constitutional right like this.”
As a proposed constitutional amendment, Amedee’s bill needs a two-thirds vote to be approved — or at least 70 votes in the 105-member House. It fell short, 64-27. But with only 92 House members present, Amedee gave notice she would bring the bill back up for reconsideration.
If Amedee’s proposal advances from the legislature, it would still need voter approval in the Oct. 14 election, when multiple constitutional amendments are likely to be on the ballot.
Groups behind Amedee’s legislation
The Parental Rights Foundation’s website features the text for an amendment it seeks to the U.S. Constitution comparable to state laws it has backed. The group also has a template for a local school board proposition to “affirm the commitment… to the fundamental rights of parents to direct the education of their children.”
The foundation also notes its proposals have the endorsement of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a nonprofit organization of conservative state lawmakers that regularly writes and shares model bills.
Among the foundation’s board members is Grover Nordquist, founder of the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform. In his second term that saw his doomed bid for the presidency, former Gov. Bobby Jindal was a loyal adherent to Nordquist’s no-new-tax stance — one that even GOP state lawmakers questioned as Louisiana slid into fiscal turmoil.
Another Parental Rights Foundation member is John Rosemond, a family psychologist best known for his stance that ADHD “does not exist.” He has also advised that adults shouldn’t high-five children because they are not peers.
Foundation board member J. Michael Smith is co-founder of the Homeschool Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), another of the groups Amedee credits for her bill. The HSLDA’s other co-founder, Michael Farris, is counselor to the president and CEO of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian group that advocates for inserting religion into public schools and government. The Alliance, which is leading a high-profile lawsuit against a key abortion pill, has backed strict abortion bans and anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns.
The other group Amedee said provided input on her bill is the Pro-Family Legislators Network, an initiative of the far-right Wallbuilders organization. On its website, the Wallbuilders declare the group is “dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious, and constitutional foundation on which America was built.”
David Barton, founder of Wallbuilders and former vice chair of the Texas Republican Party, has been deemed an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center for his anti-LGBTQ+ and religious nationalism views.
Amedee also provided House committee members with a written statement in support of her bill from William Wagner. The Michigan-based attorney has opposed school policy in Michigan to protect the civil rights of transgender students and an administrative effort to expand the state’s civil rights law to include LGBTQ+ residents.
Also attending the May 8 committee hearing in favor of Amedee’s bill:
Jill Hines and Fiorella Trapani, co-directors of Health Freedom Louisiana, a group opposing school vaccine mandates;
Gene Mills, head of the Louisiana Family Foundation;
Dale Clary with Convention of States Action, a conservative movement to propose grass-roots amendments to the U.S. Constitution; and
Will Hall with the Louisiana Baptist Convention.
“This overreach of the government, trying to make a wedge between parents and children, is very dangerous to culture, to society and to the family unit, which is the basis of society,” said Trapani, who singled out Minnesota’s “trans refuge” bill that allows minors from other states to receive gender-affirming care without parental permission.
Unforeseen consequences
Civil Law Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, gently prodded a woman who spoke in support of Amedee’s bill to provide relevant testimony because he didn’t think she was on topic. But the woman’s concerns about not having a voice in the custody battle over her twin daughters could be impacted if voters approve the amendment.
Medina, the Loyola law professor, considers family law one of the more complicated areas of practice because each state has its own subtle differences that present a challenge for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule uniformly. As a result, the high court has been careful when such matters come before them, she said.
“It has tended to shy away from doing things like clearly saying a parent has a constitutionally protected right to custody,” Medina said.
Another area of concern for Medina and Kaiser, the ACLU lawyer, is a provision in Amedee’s bill that says: “Any law, rule, regulation, or decision which would diminish parental rights as [defined in the bill] shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
The strict scrutiny standard is used by courts to determine whether a law is constitutionally sound. For example, discrimination laws are typically considered under strict scrutiny to make sure they achieve the government’s intent. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has historically been more reluctant to hold gun laws to the same standard.
The push across the nation for parental rights can be paralleled to a recent high-profile Supreme Court ruling on the First Amendment, Kaiser said.
In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the justices ruled a Washington state high school couldn’t stop its football coach from praying after a game. The 6-3 decision last June from the conservative-majority court fell in line with judgments before and afterward that label challenged government actions hostile to the free exercise of religious expression rather than necessary to maintain the separation between church and state.
Since the Kennedy ruling, a raft of bills have floated through state legislatures to test the boundaries of anti-discrimination laws and free speech rights,” Kaiser said.
“An analogous approach has proved effective in the religious rights attacks on abortion rights,” he said “And I think you’re probably seeing something very similar, where we’ve got the stage set for a new Supreme Court doctrine, and they’re throwing a lot at the wall and seeing what sticks.
“I think this covers everything from seeing ‘In God We Trust’ in every classroom type of bills up to the dead name and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills.”