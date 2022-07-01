John Dugas was a year into a mechanical engineering course at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette when he decided to drop everything and become a priest.
Unlike many other seminarians his age Dugas didn’t have a lifelong plan to enter the clergy, but rather saw it revealed to him when he really began to discern what he wanted in life.
“When I graduated high school I really had a focused effort to pray, and I would especially pray the rosary,” Dugas said. “It was when I started to pray that a curiosity about the priesthood started to rise.”
Dugas attended a men’s retreat that he thought was meant for future fathers, but was actually meant for young men discerning a calling to the priesthood.
“They didn’t try to convince me to be a priest, they spent their time teaching me how to pray and discern the will of God,” he said. “That was the highlight of that summer for me after I graduated and I started praying everyday.”
That curiosity soon led to an earnest desire to enter the priesthood, and after informing his parents of his vocation he entered St. Joseph’s Seminary in Covington.
Growing up in Loreauville, Dugas never had the religious formation that a student at Catholic High School would have gotten. Dugas credited his parents’ religious devotion as a huge factor in his religious development, and after some initial skeptcism they were supportive of his decision to enter the priesthood.
“They were the first proponents of faith in my life,” he said. “My mom took it very well when I told her, she was very moved by my openness to seminary and my decision to enter seminary.”
Dugas is currently in his fourth year at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and will be entering his final year in the next months before his official ordination.
Although he briefly flirted with the idea of community life by spending a year in Tyler, Texas, Dugas said he became sure that life as a diocesan priest in the Diocese of Lafayette was where he was meant to be.
Nearing the end of his educational journey, Dugas said he is very excited to be entering into religious life.
“The way I see it, this is the Lord leading me to be the fulfillment of who I was always meant to be,” he said. “I really look forward to stepping into that role of spiritual fatherhood.”
The multi-faceted lives of priests have always been appealing for Dugas, and being able to serve a congregation and providing spiritual direction is something that he is especially excited for.
“I love teaching and studying and being there for people,” he said. “One thing I’ve looked forward to for awhile is doing confession, giving spiritual deirection and giving homilies. All those things lumped together is where I feel very called.”