Charlie Smith is better than he was one year and two months ago.
Before then, Smith was drinking a lot. But no one would have known. He was dealing with pain and anguish from his past life as a Marine. Pain that he tried to stuff down somewhere. But that pain eventually came out.
Smith found himself seeking help after his time serving his country. The Loreauville native and resident was a Private First Class in the Marine Corps. He was attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 24 where he was on the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Mediterranean.
After an injury to his knee, he was medically discharged in 2013, which led to his substance abuse and his battle with depression. For a few years after his discharge, Smith was in a better place. Until he wasn’t.
“It's like when you stuff something into a jar for so long, you can only stuff so much before it overflows,” Smith said. “I got to a point where I was severely depressed and I was closeted drinking, hiding it from family and friends.”
He eventually told his family and friends his struggles. He then got the help he needed after visiting the Hero Program of New Beginnings Recovery Center in Opelousas where he spent 90 days of rehab, counseling, group and individual sessions.
“I just took 90 days to step back and look at what was going on in my life,” Smith said.” And look at what happened and actually deal with it and get closure and resolve.”
The mission of the Hero Program of New Beginnings Recovery Center is to provide the most modern, evidence based treatment modalities available to evaluate and treat military heroes with issues commonly experienced by service members such as psychiatric, chemical dependency and/or co-occurring disorders related to military service/combat and understanding day to day life, according to their website.
They have a staff full of medical personnel who can help evaluate you and give you the help you truly need.
The program also allows you to face and figure out who you are and why you have the issues you do. It allows you to grow and be better for it.
Now one year and two months sober, Smith is sharing his story to others who have dealt with those experiences.
“I’ve seen other people struggle,” Smith said. “And if I can get through it, they can get through it so I want to go and motivate those guys.”
Smith, now a year-plus removed and sober, minsters full time and runs his own business, Tentmaker Media which allows him to share his story with people. His story is greatly influenced by his belief in God.
“It's just not the therapy and counseling that has helped me, it was learning who I am in Christ and what God says about me in my faith,” Smith said. “I realized that the stigmas that the world has put on is not who I am.”
Who Smith was and is today and everyday going forward is a man of faith. A man who knows who he is and why he is here. When he finally listened to what he was telling people, that is when it all connected.
He is more than what the world says he is.
“You are great and wonderfully made,” Smith said. “He cares for you and He has a plan and purpose for you.”
Smith is at a point now in his life where he wants to encourage others at the Hero Program of New Beginnings Recovery Center to know there is a tomorrow. This is an opportunity. And he relays that message when he speaks to others.
“To better yourself and become better than what you were when you came in, and do great things and be a great person,” Smith said.
Smith is married to his wife Jordan and is the proud stepfather to Letty LeBlanc.
A big issue for so many veterans, including Smith, is when they get out the military, they are proud of who they were and where they have been. And now they are trying to figure out what is next.
They think they were special then and now they are not. Smith said that is not the case.
“You are somebody who can do something,” Smith said. “You just gotta figure it out.”
With the anniversary of 9/11 here, a day that means so much to so many. For a veteran like Smith especially, he is proud and grateful for that day. As he tells his story, he remembers a time when he heard something profound when he was 16. Someone told him to be the person he needed when he was a kid.
He uses that today. And every day he can speak to others.
“I want to be the person who I needed a year and 2 months ago,” Smith said.