insulin
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, said about 11% of Georgia’s population has diabetes, and about 15% of Louisiana’s population also has the chronic illness.

Nearly a dozen members of Congress on Wednesday outlined their work on policy during an annual legislative session focused on fostering bipartisanship.

As part of the 34th legislative seminar by the law firm BakerHostetler, lawmakers in separate discussions touched on topics in which bipartisanship could be key such as artificial intelligence, agriculture and pandemic preparation.







Tags