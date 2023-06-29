The Optimist and Rotary Clubs of New Iberia honored three law enforcement officers Wednesday during a joint meeting held Wednesday at Southern Comfort Inn.

Ex. Lt. Roosevelt Peter with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Brodrick Griffin with Louisiana State Police Troop I were both chosen by their respective departments for the award given by the New Iberia Optimist Club. Officer Christine Clark-Gammage with the New Iberia Police Department was also chosen as an awardee, but could not attend Wednesday’s event.



