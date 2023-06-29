The Optimist and Rotary Clubs of New Iberia honored three law enforcement officers Wednesday during a joint meeting held Wednesday at Southern Comfort Inn.
Ex. Lt. Roosevelt Peter with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Brodrick Griffin with Louisiana State Police Troop I were both chosen by their respective departments for the award given by the New Iberia Optimist Club. Officer Christine Clark-Gammage with the New Iberia Police Department was also chosen as an awardee, but could not attend Wednesday’s event.
Peter has been employed with the IPSO for more than six years and was employed at the Iberia Parish Work Release facility for eight years prior to becoming the assistant warden at the Iberia Parish Jail. As the assistant warden, Peter oversees all support operations within the jail, which include transportation, medical, kitchen, classification, property, laundry, trustee program and disciplinary.
Sheriff Tommy Romero said that Peter is one of the most dependable and hard-working deputies in the Corrections Division and is always available to handle any situation that arises within the jail.
“He has a calm demeanor to him that arises in a jail atmosphere. Even though he is part of the command staff, he never hesitates to assist the jail deputies doing their jobs and sharing his jail knowledge with the newer staff,” Westcott said.
Griffin, a New Iberia native, has worked as an unsupervised trooper in the Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary area and has made more than 99 arrests, 13 criminal arrests and 11 moving violations in that time.
“He has grown by leaps and bounds and we’re very proud of the efforts he has put in,” Sgt. Richard Watson said. “He’s a team player and is always dressed and ready to go in the morning. I can’t express how fortunate Iberia Parish is to have him.”