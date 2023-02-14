The Lafayette Parish School Board is working to correct a slew of financial issues uncovered in a recent audit, including issues with school fundraisers, employee files, background checks and inaccurate employee pay.

Auditor Mike Waguespack published an independent auditor's report on the Lafayette Parish School Board last week that uncovered a total of 19 findings for fiscal year 2022, including a dozen related to inadequate policies and procedures, recordkeepingand documentation for various federal awards.



