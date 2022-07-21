Carey Kinsolving

Carey Kinsolving

 By JOHN ANDERSON/THE DAILY IBERIAN

“I feel God’s presence when I walk through the woods and take time to look around at all His beautiful creations like the trees and chirping birds,” says Lauren, 10.

As I write, a seagull sits perched like a sentry atop the building next door. Other gulls glide and dive as children throw crackers. If God can provide for these professional beggars, he can provide for you and me. Quit worrying, and start living.



